The nutrition center, located at the Lake May Center on Highway 34, is closed in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic but is still preparing food for curb-side pick-up.
Call (218) 547-4181 to order a meal, that can be picked up from 11 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday.
Meals on Wheels volunteers are still delivering meals. If you wish to volunteer, call at the above phone number.
Meals are $5 for age 60 and up; under 60, $7.25. Gift certificates available at the Nutrition Site or purchase on line at www.lssmn.org/nutrition
Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or EBT/Food Stamps payment is accepted in lieu of donation. Contact Site Manager for more info.
NUTRITION SITE MENU
Nov. 11
6 oz. tomato-basil soup, 3 oz. egg salad on bun, pear halves, 1/2 c. apple crisp w/whipped topping
Nov. 12
3 oz. baked herb fish, 1/2 c. roasted potatoes, 1/2 c. buttered beets, 1/2 c. rainbow sherbet
Nov. 13
1 c. sweet and sour meatballs, 1/2 c. brown rice, 1/2 c. carrot coins, 1/2 c. tropical fruit salad, 2x3” lemon bar
Nov. 16
3 oz. meatloaf, baked potato/sour cream, 1/2 c. roasted tomato, 1/2 c. cinnamon apples
Nov. 17
3 oz. hamburger, 1/2 c. potato wedges, 1/2 c. green peas, 2x3” raspberry dream cake
Nov. 18
6 oz. chicken and noodles, 1/2 c. roasted beets and carrots, 1/2 c. fruit, frosted pumpkin bar
Bread, margarine and low-fat milk are served with every meal.
Menu is subject to change.
