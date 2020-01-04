At the Walker

Nutrition Site

Birthday cake the last Friday of the month.

Foot Clinic 4th Tues., 9-11

Next Week’s Menu

The nutrition center is located at the Lake May Center on Highway 34.   

Meals served at 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. For reservations, call 547-4181. Weekend meals also available.

Age 60 and up, $4; under 60, $7.25. Gift certificates available at the Nutrition Site or purchase on line at www.lssmn.org/nutrition.

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or EBT/Food Stamps payment is accepted in lieu of donation. Contact Site Manager for more info.

Volunteers are needed to deliver Meals on Wheels in the Walker area. Call 547-4181.

NUTRITION SITE MENU

Jan. 8

6 oz. chic/wild rice casserole, 1/2 c. winter blend veggies, 1/2 c. pear halves, 2x2” poke cake

Jan. 9

4 oz. ham w/ raisin sauce, 1/2 c. scalloped potatoes, 1/2 c. sauteed summer squash, 2x2” bar

Jan. 10

4 oz. salmon loaf, 1/2 c. creamed peas, 1/2 c. mashed potatoes, 2x2” cheesecake

Jan. 13

6 oz. chicken a la king,1/2 c. mashed potatoes, 1/2 c. broccoli florets, 1/2 c. tropical fruit, cookie

Jan. 14

4 oz. Sloppy Joe on bun, 1/2 c. potato wedges, 1/2 c. baked beans, 1/2 c. mandarin oranges

Jan. 15

4 oz. ginger citrus chicken, Chinese New Year - 1/2 c. stir fry, 1/2 c. peach halves, 1/8 slice pie

Bread, margarine and low-fat milk are served with every meal.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments