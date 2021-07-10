At the Walker

Nutrition Site

The nutrition center is located at the Lake May Center on Highway 34.    Meals are served at 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. For reservations, call 547-4181. Weekend meals also available.

Age 60 and up, $4; age 60 and under, $7.20. Gift certificates available at the Nutrition Site or purchase on line at www.lssmn.org/nutrition.

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or EBT/Food Stamps payment is accepted in lieu of donation. Contact Site Manager for more info.

Volunteers are needed to deliver in the Walker area. Call 547-4181.

NUTRITION SITE MENU

Bread, margarine and low- fat milk are served with every meal.

July 14

Tuna pasta salad, tomato wedges, orange, dessert

July 15

BBQ pork bun, coleslaw, fresh fruit, Jell-O with whipped topping

July 16

Baked fish, rice pilaf, Oriental blend, peaches

July 19

Swedish  meatballs, mashed potatoes, carrots, Jell-O with whipped topping

July 20

Taco salad, salsa/sour cream, corn chips, fresh fruit, dessert

July 21

Pork loin, candied yam, broccoli, bar

