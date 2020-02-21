At the Walker

Nutrition Site

Birthday cake the last Friday of the month.

Foot Clinic 4th Tues., 9-11

Next Week’s Menu

The nutrition center is located at the Lake May Center on Highway 34.   

Meals served at 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. For reservations, call 547-4181. Weekend meals also available.

Age 60 and up, $4; under 60, $7.25. Gift certificates available at the Nutrition Site or purchase on line at www.lssmn.org/nutrition.

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or EBT/Food Stamps payment is accepted in lieu of donation. Contact Site Manager for more info.

Volunteers are needed to deliver Meals on Wheels in the Walker area. Call 547-4181.

NUTRITION SITE MENU

Feb. 26

6 oz. chicken, 1/2 c. dumplings, 1/2 c. candied carrots, 1/2 c. sherbet

Feb. 27

6 oz. spaghetti and meat sauce, 1/2 c. lettuce salad, 1/2 c. pineapple chunks, 1 garlic breadstick,  1/2 c. pudding

Feb. 28

4 oz. baked ham, 1/2 c. au gratin potatoes, 1/2 c. green peas, 1/2 c. tropical fruit salad, cupcake

March 2

Beef cabbage bake, boiled potatoes, crinkle cut carrots, pudding

March 3

Spaghetti and meat sauce, green beans, fruit, garlic bread

March 4

Unbreaded fish, mashed potatoes, coleslaw, lemon dessert

Bread, margarine and low-fat milk are served with every meal.

