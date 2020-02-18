At the Walker

The nutrition center is located at the Lake May Center on Highway 34.   

Meals served at 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. For reservations, call 547-4181. Weekend meals also available.

Age 60 and up, $4; under 60, $7.25. Gift certificates available at the Nutrition Site or purchase on line at www.lssmn.org/nutrition.

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or EBT/Food Stamps payment is accepted in lieu of donation. Contact Site Manager for more info.

Volunteers are needed to deliver Meals on Wheels in the Walker area. Call 547-4181.

NUTRITION SITE MENU

Feb. 19

4 oz. ginger citrus chicken, 1/2 c. rice pilaf, 1/2 c. crinkle cut carrots, 1/2 c. peach halves, 1/8 slice pie

Feb. 20

3 oz. roast beef w/gravy, 1/2 c. mashed potatoes, 1/2 c. corn, 1/2 c. cinnamon apples, breadstick

Feb. 21

6 oz. veggie beef soup, 1/2 c. egg sandwich, 1/2 c. pickled beets, 1/2 c. fruit salad, 2x2” bar

Feb. 24

2x2” egg bake with sausage, 1/2 c. oven baked potatoes, 1/2 c. apricots, 2x2” coffeecake

Feb. 25

4 oz. pork riblet on bun, 1/2 c. potato salad, 1/2 c. broccoli florets, 1/2 c. fruit cocktail, chef’s choice dessert

Feb. 26

6 oz. chicken, 1/2 c. dumplings, 1/2 c. candied carrots, 1/2 c. sherbet

Bread, margarine and low-fat milk are served with every meal.

