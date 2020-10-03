The nutrition center, located at the Lake May Center on Highway 34, is closed in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic but is still preparing food for curb-side pick-up.

Call (218) 547-4181 to order a meal, that can be picked up from 11 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday.

Meals on Wheels volunteers are still delivering meals. If you wish to volunteer, call at the above phone number.

Meals are $5 for age 60 and up; under 60, $7.25. Gift certificates available at the Nutrition Site or purchase on line at www.lssmn.org/nutrition

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or EBT/Food Stamps payment is accepted in lieu of donation. Contact Site Manager for more info.

NUTRITION SITE MENU

Oct. 7

3 oz. liver or pepper steak, 1/2 c. boiled new potatoes, glazed baby carrots, 1/2 c. fruit cocktail

Oct. 8

Chef’s choice, 1/2 c. potato, 1/2 c. veg or fruit, dinner roll, cookie

Oct. 9

8 oz. beef chili w/beans, 1/2 c. creamy cucumber salad, 1/2 c. mandarin oranges, corn muffin, 2x2” bar

Oct. 12

8 oz. scalloped potato and ham, 1/2 c. peas and pearl onions, 1/2 c. cinnamon baked apples

Oct. 13

3 oz. pork loin gravy, 1/2 c. mashed potato, 1/2 c. steamed corn, 2x3” brownie

Oct. 14

6 oz. tomato basil soup, 3 oz. egg salad on bun, pear halves, 1/2 c. apple crisp with whipped topping

Bread, margarine and low-fat milk are served with every meal.

Menu is subject to change.

