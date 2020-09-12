The nutrition center, located at the Lake May Center on Highway 34, is closed in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic but is still preparing food for curb-side pick-up.

Call (218) 547-4181 to order a meal, that can be picked up from 11 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday.

Meals on Wheels volunteers are still delivering meals. If you wish to volunteer, call at the above phone number.

Meals are $5 for age 60 and up; under 60, $7.25. Gift certificates available at the Nutrition Site or purchase on line at www.lssmn.org/nutrition

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or EBT/Food Stamps payment is accepted in lieu of donation. Contact Site Manager for more info.

NUTRITION SITE MENU

Sept. 16

8 oz. asparagus soup, 3 oz. egg salad on bun, 1/2 c. fruit salad, crackers, 2x2” fruit crisp

Sept. 17

4 oz. baked fish, 1/2 c. potato wedges, 1/2 c. buttered beets, 1/2 c. sherbet

Sept. 18

Cheeseburger, 1/2 c. creamy cucumber salad, 1/2 c. fresh fruit, 2x2” bar

Sept. 21

4x4” egg bake with sausage, 1/2 c. cheesy hash browns, 1/2 c. veggies, 2x2” coffee cake, 1/2 c. fruit

Sept. 22

3 oz. chicken salad, 1/2 c. marinated vegetable salad, 1/2 c. fresh fruit, 2x2” blondie

Sept. 23

8 oz. chili, 1/2 c. candied carrots, choice fruit, 1/2 c. sherbet

Bread, margarine and low-fat milk are served with every meal.

Menu is subject to change.

