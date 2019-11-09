At the Walker

Birthday cake the last Friday of the month.

Foot Clinic 4th Tues., 9-11

Next Week’s Menu

The nutrition center is located at the Lake May Center on Highway 34.   

Meals served at 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. For reservations, call 547-4181. Weekend meals also available.

Age 60 and up, $4; under 60, $7.25. Gift certificates available at the Nutrition Site or purchase on line at www.lssmn.org/nutrition.

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or EBT/Food Stamps payment is accepted in lieu of donation. Contact Site Manager for more info.

Volunteers are needed to deliver Meals on Wheels in the Walker area. Call 547-4181.

NUTRITION SITE MENU

Nov. 13

3 oz. Salisbury steak, 1/2 c. parslied whole potatoes, 1/2 c. squash, 1/2 c. blushing pears

Nov. 14

3 oz. roast turkey, 1/2 c. mashed potatoes/gravy, green beans, cranberry sauce garnish, 2x2”pumpkin dessert

Nov. 15

Chef’s choice: meat, potato, vegetable, dessert

Nov. 18

Fish sandwich, 1/2 c. coleslaw, fresh fruit, cookie

Nov. 19

Liver or pepper steak, 1/2 c. mashed potatoes, 1/2 c. peas, fruit crisp with whipped topping

Nov. 20

Chicken-asparagus, baked potato with sour cream, 1/2 c. green beans, 2x2” cake

Bread, margarine and low-fat milk are served with every meal.

