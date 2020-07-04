The nutrition center, located at the Lake May Center on Highway 34, is closed in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic but is still preparing food for curb-side pick-up.

Call (218) 547-4181 to order a meal, that can be picked up from 11 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday.

Meals on Wheels volunteers are still delivering meals. If you wish to volunteer, call at the above phone number.

Meals are $5 for age 60 and up; under 60, $7.25. Gift certificates available at the Nutrition Site or purchase on line at www.lssmn.org/nutrition

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or EBT/Food Stamps payment is accepted in lieu of donation. Contact Site Manager for more info.

NUTRITION SITE MENU

July 8

8 oz. tomato basil soup, 3 oz. cheese sandwich, 1/2 c. fruit, 2x2” blueberry crisp

July 9

4 oz. baked fish, 1/2 c. potato wedges, 1/2 c. buttered beets, 1/2 c. ice cream

July 10

Picnic Day: 4 oz. BBQ chicken/bun, 1/2 c. creamy cucumber salad, 1/2 c. fresh fruit, 2x2” bar

July 13

4x4” egg bake w/sausage, 1/2 c. cheesy hash browns, 1/2 c. fruit, 2x2” coffee cake, 1/2 c. yogurt

July 14

3 oz. chicken salad, 1/2 c. marinated veggies, 1/2 c. fresh fruit, 2x2” blondie

July 15

Taco salad: 3 oz taco meat, 1 oz. cheese, 2 T. salsa, 1 c. shredded lettuce/tomatoes, 1 T. sour cream, corn chips, red, white and blue poke cake

Bread, margarine and low-fat milk are served with every meal.

Menu is subject to change.

