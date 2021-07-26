At the Walker

Nutrition Site

The nutrition center is located at the Lake May Center on Highway 34.    Meals are served at 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. For reservations, call 547-4181. Weekend meals also available.

Age 60 and up, $4; age 60 and under, $7.20. Gift certificates available at the Nutrition Site or purchase on line at www.lssmn.org/nutrition.

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or EBT/Food Stamps payment is accepted in lieu of donation. Contact Site Manager for more info.

Volunteers are needed to deliver in the Walker area. Call 547-4181.

NUTRITION SITE MENU

Bread, margarine and low- fat milk are served with every meal.

July 28

Vegetable soup with crackers, meat sandwich, tomato and cucumber salad, brownie

July 29

Lasagna, tossed salad, fruit, dessert

July 30

Chicken fried steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, dessert

Aug. 2

Baked chicken, baked potato with sour cream, broccoli florets, dessert

Aug. 3

Beef goulash, peas,

watermelon

Aug. 4

Chef’s salad, bread stick, creamy fruit salad, chocolate chip cookie

