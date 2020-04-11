The nutrition center, llocated at the Lake May Center on Highway 34, is closed in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic but is still preparing food for curb-side pick-up.
Call (218) 547-4181 to order a meal, that can be picked up from 11 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday.
Meals on Wheels volunteers are still delivering meals. If you wish to volunteer, call at the above phone number.
Meals are $4 for age 60 and up; under 60, $7.25. Gift certificates available at the Nutrition Site or purchase on line at www.lssmn.org/nutrition
Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or EBT/Food Stamps payment is accepted in lieu of donation. Contact Site Manager for more info.
NUTRITION SITE MENU
April 15
Beef cabbage bake, boiled potatoes, crinkle cut carrots, pudding dessert
April 16
Turkey gravy over mashed potatoes, broccoli florets, cookie
April 17
Hamburger on a bun, potato salad, baked beans, ice cream
April 20
Beef stroganoff, egg noodles, California vegetables, mandarin oranges, fruit crisp
April 21
Liver or pepper steak, buttered boiled potatoes, stewed tomatoes, breadstick, pie
April 22
Chicken/wild rice casserole, winter blend veggies, pear halves, poke cake
Bread, margarine and low-fat milk are served with every meal.
Menu is subject to change.
