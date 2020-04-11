The nutrition center, llocated at the Lake May Center on Highway 34, is closed in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic but is still preparing food for curb-side pick-up.

Call (218) 547-4181 to order a meal, that can be picked up from 11 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday.

Meals on Wheels volunteers are still delivering meals. If you wish to volunteer, call at the above phone number.

Meals are $4 for age 60 and up; under 60, $7.25. Gift certificates available at the Nutrition Site or purchase on line at www.lssmn.org/nutrition

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or EBT/Food Stamps payment is accepted in lieu of donation. Contact Site Manager for more info.

NUTRITION SITE MENU

April 15

Beef cabbage bake, boiled potatoes, crinkle cut carrots, pudding dessert

April 16

Turkey gravy over mashed potatoes, broccoli florets, cookie

April 17

Hamburger on a bun, potato salad, baked beans, ice cream

April 20

Beef stroganoff, egg noodles, California vegetables, mandarin oranges, fruit crisp

April 21

Liver or pepper steak, buttered boiled potatoes, stewed tomatoes, breadstick, pie

April 22

Chicken/wild rice casserole, winter blend veggies, pear halves, poke cake

Bread, margarine and low-fat milk are served with every meal.

Menu is subject to change.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments