At the Walker

Nutrition Site

Next Week’s Menu

The nutrition center is located at the Lake May Center on Highway 34.   

Meals served at 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. For reservations, call 547-4181. Weekend meals also available.

Age 60 and up, $4; age 60 and under, $7.20. Gift certificates available at the Nutrition Site or purchase on line at www.lssmn.org/nutrition.

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or EBT/Food Stamps payment is accepted in lieu of donation. Contact Site Manager for more info.

Volunteers are needed to deliver in the Walker area. Call 547-4181.

NUTRITION SITE MENU

Bread, margarine and low- fat milk are served with every meal.

June 9

Chicken parmesan, spaghetti noodles, broccoli, dessert

June 10

BBQ pork on bun, coleslaw, fresh fruit, Jell-O with whipped topping

June 11

Chicken fried steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, carrots, dessert

June 14

Pork loin, candied yams, broccoli, bar

June 15

Ham, scalloped potatoes, peas, dessert

June 16

Taco salad, salsa/sour cream, corn chips, fresh fruit, dessert

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments