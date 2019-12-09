At the Walker

Nutrition Site

Birthday cake the last Friday of the month.

Foot Clinic 4th Tues., 9-11

Next Week’s Menu

The nutrition center is located at the Lake May Center on Highway 34.   

Meals served at 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. For reservations, call 547-4181. Weekend meals also available.

Age 60 and up, $4; under 60, $7.25. Gift certificates available at the Nutrition Site or purchase on line at www.lssmn.org/nutrition.

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or EBT/Food Stamps payment is accepted in lieu of donation. Contact Site Manager for more info.

Volunteers are needed to deliver Meals on Wheels in the Walker area. Call 547-4181.

NUTRITION SITE MENU

Dec. 11

6 oz. chicken chow mein, 1/2 c. rice/chow mein noodles, 1/2 c. oriental vegetables 1/2 c. mandarin orange gelatin, 2x2” brownie

Dec. 12

4 oz. meatballs/gravy, 1/2 c whole potatoes, 1/2 c. squash, 2x2” lemon sponge cake

Dec. 13

8 oz. ham boiled dinner w/cabbage, potatoes, carrots, 1/2 c. peaches, cornbread, 2x2” bar

Dec. 16

3 oz. Sloppy Joe, 1/2 c. potato salad, 1/2 c. mixed vegetables, cookie

Dec. 17

8 oz. ham and scalloped potatoes, 1/2 c. creamed peas, 1/2 c. tropical fruit salad, 1/8 slice pie

Dec. 18

BBQ meatballs, roasted potatoes, Brussels sprouts, mushrooms and pickled beets, holiday cookies

Bread, margarine and low-fat milk are served with every meal.

