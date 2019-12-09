At the Walker
Nutrition Site
Birthday cake the last Friday of the month.
Foot Clinic 4th Tues., 9-11
Next Week’s Menu
The nutrition center is located at the Lake May Center on Highway 34.
Meals served at 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. For reservations, call 547-4181. Weekend meals also available.
Age 60 and up, $4; under 60, $7.25. Gift certificates available at the Nutrition Site or purchase on line at www.lssmn.org/nutrition.
Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or EBT/Food Stamps payment is accepted in lieu of donation. Contact Site Manager for more info.
Volunteers are needed to deliver Meals on Wheels in the Walker area. Call 547-4181.
NUTRITION SITE MENU
Dec. 11
6 oz. chicken chow mein, 1/2 c. rice/chow mein noodles, 1/2 c. oriental vegetables 1/2 c. mandarin orange gelatin, 2x2” brownie
Dec. 12
4 oz. meatballs/gravy, 1/2 c whole potatoes, 1/2 c. squash, 2x2” lemon sponge cake
Dec. 13
8 oz. ham boiled dinner w/cabbage, potatoes, carrots, 1/2 c. peaches, cornbread, 2x2” bar
Dec. 16
3 oz. Sloppy Joe, 1/2 c. potato salad, 1/2 c. mixed vegetables, cookie
Dec. 17
8 oz. ham and scalloped potatoes, 1/2 c. creamed peas, 1/2 c. tropical fruit salad, 1/8 slice pie
Dec. 18
BBQ meatballs, roasted potatoes, Brussels sprouts, mushrooms and pickled beets, holiday cookies
Bread, margarine and low-fat milk are served with every meal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.