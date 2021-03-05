At the Walker

The nutrition center is located at the Lake May Center on Highway 34.   

Meals served at 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. For reservations, call 547-4181. Weekend meals also available.

Age 60 and up, $4; age 60 and under, $7.20. Gift certificates available at the Nutrition Site or purchase on line at www.lssmn.org/nutrition.

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or EBT/Food Stamps payment is accepted in lieu of donation. Contact Site Manager for more info.

Volunteers are needed to deliver Meals on Wheels in the Walker area. Call 547-4181.

NUTRITION SITE MENU

Bread, margarine and low- fat milk are served with every meal.

March 10

Chicken wild rice casserole, Oriental blend veggies peaches, bar

March 11

Pork loin, candied yams,

broccoli, bar

March 12

Beef chili with beans, creamy coleslaw, corn muffin, fresh orange, cookie

March 15

Ham and scalloped potatoes, peas, fruit cobbler/crisp

March 16

Spaghetti, green and wax beans, fruit cocktail, cookie

March 17

Chef’s Choice, vegetable, fruit, St. Patrick’s Day dessert

