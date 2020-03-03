At the Walker

The nutrition center is located at the Lake May Center on Highway 34.   

Meals served at 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. For reservations, call 547-4181. Weekend meals also available.

Age 60 and up, $4; under 60, $7.25. Gift certificates available at the Nutrition Site or purchase on line at www.lssmn.org/nutrition.

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or EBT/Food Stamps payment is accepted in lieu of donation. Contact Site Manager for more info.

Volunteers are needed to deliver Meals on Wheels in the Walker area. Call 547-4181.

NUTRITION SITE MENU

March 4

Unbreaded fish, mashed potatoes, coleslaw, lemon dessert

March 5

Beef tips, noodles, buttered beets, fruit

March 6

Scrambled eggs/ bacon, hash brown patty, cinnamon applesauce, orange juice

March 9

Hamburger patty, green beans, peach halves, tater tots

March 10

Chicken/brown rice, mixed oriental vegetables, pear slices, almond cake

March 11

Pulled pork, butternut squash, lettuce salad, fruit

Bread, margarine and low-fat milk are served with every meal.

