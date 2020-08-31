The nutrition center, located at the Lake May Center on Highway 34, is closed in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic but is still preparing food for curb-side pick-up.

Call (218) 547-4181 to order a meal, that can be picked up from 11 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday.

Meals on Wheels volunteers are still delivering meals. If you wish to volunteer, call at the above phone number.

Meals are $5 for age 60 and up; under 60, $7.25. Gift certificates available at the Nutrition Site or purchase on line at www.lssmn.org/nutrition

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or EBT/Food Stamps payment is accepted in lieu of donation. Contact Site Manager for more info.

NUTRITION SITE MENU

Sept. 2

3 oz. meat loaf, 1/2. c. whole potatoes, 1/2 c. squash, 1/2 c. fruit

Sept. 3

3 oz. roast turkey/gravy, 1/2 c. mashed potatoes, 1/2 c. broccoli florets, cookie

Sept. 4

6 oz. pizza casserole, 1/2 c. green beans, 1/2 c. peach halves, bread stick, 1/2 c. chocolate pudding

Sept. 7

Closed - Happy Labor Day

Sept. 8

Taco salad: 3 oz. taco meat, 1 oz. cheese, 1 T. salsa, 1 c. shredded lettuce/tomatoes, 1 T. sour cream, corn chips, 1/2 c. fruited Jello

Sept. 9

3 oz. liver or pepper steak, 1/2 c. buttered boiled potatoes, 1/2 c. baby carrots, 2x3” poke cake

Bread, margarine and low-fat milk are served with every meal.

Menu is subject to change.

