The nutrition center, located at the Lake May Center on Highway 34, is closed in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic but is still preparing food for curb-side pick-up.

Call (218) 547-4181 to order a meal, that can be picked up from 11 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday.

Meals on Wheels volunteers are still delivering meals. If you wish to volunteer, call at the above phone number.

Meals are $5 for age 60 and up; under 60, $7.25. Gift certificates available at the Nutrition Site or purchase on line at www.lssmn.org/nutrition

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or EBT/Food Stamps payment is accepted in lieu of donation. Contact Site Manager for more info.

NUTRITION SITE MENU

July 22

3 oz. pub fish, 1/2 c. scalloped potatoes, 1/2 c. green beans, corn muffin, 2x2” brownie

July 23

4 oz. beef tips/gravy, 1/2 c. noodles, 1/2 c. buttered beets, 2x2” bar

July 24

6 oz. sausage gravy, buttermilk biscuit, 1/2 c. peas and pearl onions, 1/2 c. cinnamon apples, cookie

July 27

6 oz. hamburger casserole, 1/2 c. green beans, 1/2 c. peach halves, bread stick, 1/2 c. pudding

July 28

3 oz. baked chicken, 1/2 c. boiled potatoes, 1/2 c. oriental vegetables, 1/2 c. pear halves, 1/2 c. fruit crisp

July 29

National Lasagna Day - 6 oz. lasagna, 1/2 c. creamy cukes, 1/2 c. mandarin oranges, 1/2 c ice cream

Bread, margarine and low-fat milk are served with every meal.

Menu is subject to change.

