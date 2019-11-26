At the Walker

Birthday cake the last Friday of the month.

Foot Clinic 4th Tues., 9-11

Next Week’s Menu

The nutrition center is located at the Lake May Center on Highway 34.   

Meals served at 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. For reservations, call 547-4181. Weekend meals also available.

Age 60 and up, $4; under 60, $7.25. Gift certificates available at the Nutrition Site or purchase on line at www.lssmn.org/nutrition.

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or EBT/Food Stamps payment is accepted in lieu of donation. Contact Site Manager for more info.

Volunteers are needed to deliver Meals on Wheels in the Walker area. Call 547-4181.

NUTRITION SITE MENU

Nov. 27

4 oz. meatloaf w/ketchup, 1/2 c. whole red potatoes, 1/2 c. stewed tomatoes, 1/2 c. mandarin oranges

Nov. 28

Thanksgiving Day-closed

Nov. 29

Closed

Dec. 2

Baked chicken, rice pilaf, 1/2 c. peas and carrots, 1/2 c. apricots, cookie

Dec. 3

Liver or pepper steak, baked potato/sour cream, 1/2 c. green bean casserole, 2x2” cake

Dec. 4

6 oz. lasagna 1/2 c. California blend veggies, 1/2 c spiced pears, garlic bread, fruited Jell-O

Bread, margarine and low-fat milk are served with every meal.

