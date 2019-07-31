At the Walker

Nutrition Site

Birthday cake the last Friday of the month.

Foot Clinic 4th Tues., 9-11

Next Week’s Menu

The nutrition center is located at the Lake May Center on Highway 34.   

Meals served at 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. For reservations, call 547-4181. Weekend meals also available.

Age 60 and up, $4; under 60, $7.25. Gift certificates available at the Nutrition Site or purchase on line at www.lssmn.org/nutrition.

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or EBT/Food Stamps payment is accepted in lieu of donation. Contact Site Manager for more info.

Volunteers are needed to deliver Meals on Wheels in the Walker area. Call 547-4181.

NUTRITION SITE MENU

July 31

Chicken chow mein, 1/2 c. rice, 1/2 c. oriental veggies, 1/2 c. fruit, 2x2” gelatin/whipped topping

Aug. 1

Pizza and salad, desserts, fruit

Aug. 2

5 oz. baked chicken, 1/2 c. potato salad, 1/2 c. mixed veggies. 1/2 c. fresh melon cubes

Aug. 5

3 oz. hamburger, 1/2 c. oven brown potatoes, 1/2 c. creamed corn, 1/2 c. cookie

Aug. 6

Taco salad: 3 oz. taco meat, 1/2 oz. cheese, 2 tbsp. salsa, 1 c. shred lettuce, chopped tomatoes, 1 tbsp. sour crm. 1/2 c. fresh fruit 2x2” bar

Aug. 7

6 oz. chicken in cream sauce, 1/2 c. mashed potatoes, 1/2 c. peas, 2x2” cream puff dessert

Bread, margarine and low-fat milk are served with every meal.

