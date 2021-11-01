At the Walker

Nutrition Site

The nutrition center is located at the Lake May Center on Highway 34.    Meals are served at 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. For reservations, call 547-4181. Weekend meals also available.

Age 60 and up, $4; age 60 and under, $7.20. Gift certificates available at the Nutrition Site or purchase on line at www.lssmn.org/nutrition.

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or EBT/Food Stamps payment is accepted in lieu of donation. Contact Site Manager for more info.

Volunteers are needed to deliver in the Walker area. Call 547-4181.

NUTRITION SITE MENU

Bread, margarine and low- fat milk are served with every meal.

Nov. 3

BBQ pork on a bun, coleslaw, fruit salad,  Jell-O with whipped topping

Nov. 4

Turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes/gravy, roasted beets, cake w/frosting

Nov. 5

Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, carrots, dessert

Nov. 8

Orange chicken, brown rice, oriental vegetables, mandarin oranges

Nov. 9

Beef goulash, peas, tropical fruit, garlic breadstick

Nov. 10

Beef and bean burrito bake, lettuce/tomato/SC, pears, dessert

