At the Walker

Nutrition Site

The nutrition center is located at the Lake May Center on Highway 34.    Meals are served at 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. For reservations, call 547-4181. Weekend meals also available.

Age 60 and up, $4; age 60 and under, $7.20. Gift certificates available at the Nutrition Site or purchase on line at www.lssmn.org/nutrition.

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or EBT/Food Stamps payment is accepted in lieu of donation. Contact Site Manager for more info.

Volunteers are needed to deliver in the Walker area. Call 547-4181.

NUTRITION SITE MENU

Bread, margarine and low- fat milk are served with every meal.

Oct. 6

Beef-bean burrito bake

Lettuce/tomato/SC, pears, dessert

Oct. 7

Chicken fried steak/gravy, mashed potatoes/gravy, warm cinnamon apple slices, dessert

Oct. 8

Fish patty/tartar sauce, bun, cheesy hash browns, baked beans, peaches

Oct. 11

Chef choice entree, vegetable/fruit, dessert

Oct. 12

Ham, au gratin potatoes, peas, dessert

Oct. 13

Sloppy Joe on bun, broccoli salad, cinnamon applesauce, dessert

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments