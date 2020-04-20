The nutrition center, llocated at the Lake May Center on Highway 34, is closed in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic but is still preparing food for curb-side pick-up.

Call (218) 547-4181 to order a meal, that can be picked up from 11 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday.

Meals on Wheels volunteers are still delivering meals. If you wish to volunteer, call at the above phone number.

Meals are $5 for age 60 and up; under 60, $7.25. Gift certificates available at the Nutrition Site or purchase on line at www.lssmn.org/nutrition

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or EBT/Food Stamps payment is accepted in lieu of donation. Contact Site Manager for more info.

NUTRITION SITE MENU

April 22

Chicken/wild rice casserole, winter blend veggies, pear halves, poke cake

April 23

Bratwurst on bun, sauerkraut, potato wedges, summer fruit salad, baseball sugar cookie

April 24

Hamburger hotdish, green beans, fruited Jell-o

April 27

3 oz. riblets on bun, 1/2 baked potato, 1/2 c. lettuce salad, cookie

April 28

4 oz. Swedish meatballs, 1/2 egg noodles, spinach, choice fruit, pudding

April 29

4 oz. pub fish, 1/2 c. scalloped potatoes, 1/2 c. corn, angel cake with fruit

Bread, margarine and low-fat milk are served with every meal.

Menu is subject to change.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments