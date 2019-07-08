At the Walker

Nutrition Site

Birthday cake the last Friday of the month.

Foot Clinic 4th Tues., 9-11

Next Week’s Menu

The nutrition center is located at the Lake May Center on Highway 34.   

Meals served at 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. For reservations, call 547-4181. Weekend meals also available.

Age 60 and up, $4; under 60, $7.25. Gift certificates available at the Nutrition Site or purchase on line at www.lssmn.org/nutrition.

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or EBT/Food Stamps payment is accepted in lieu of donation. Contact Site Manager for more info.

Volunteers are needed to deliver Meals on Wheels in the Walker area. Call 547-4181.

NUTRITION SITE MENU

July 10

8 oz. ham bean soup, 1/2 c. fruit salad, corn muffin, angel food cake

July 11

Picnic: brats and buns, 1/2 c. beans, pasta salad, root beer floats

July 12

4 oz. Swedish meatballs/gravy, 1/2 c. paprika potatoes, 1/2 c creamed spinach, 1/2 c. ice cream

July 15

3 oz. Swiss steak, 1/2 c. mashed potatoes, 1/2 c. corn, 1/2 c. pineapple

July 16

3 oz. salmon, 1/2 c. whole potatoes, 1/2 c. buttered cabbage, 1/2 c. rosy applesauce

July 17

4 oz. meatloaf/catsup, 1/2 c. mashed potatoes, 1/2 c. green beans, 1/2 c. pears

Bread, margarine and low-fat milk are served with every meal.

