The nutrition center, located at the Lake May Center on Highway 34, is closed in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic but is still preparing food for curb-side pick-up.

Call (218) 547-4181 to order a meal, that can be picked up from 11 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday.

Meals on Wheels volunteers are still delivering meals. If you wish to volunteer, call at the above phone number.

Meals are $5 for age 60 and up; under 60, $7.25. Gift certificates available at the Nutrition Site or purchase on line at www.lssmn.org/nutrition

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or EBT/Food Stamps payment is accepted in lieu of donation. Contact Site Manager for more info.

NUTRITION SITE MENU

May 13

3 oz. pub fish, 1/2 c. scalloped potatoes, 1/2 c. green beans, corn muffin, 2x2” blueberry bar

May 14

4 oz. beef tips/gravy, 1/2 c. noodles, 1/2 c. buttered beets, dinner roll, 1/2 c. fruit

May 15

6 oz. sausage gravy, 1 biscuit, 1/2 c. peas and pearl onions, 1/2 c. cinnamon apples

May 18

6 oz. pizza casserole, 1/2 c. green beans, 1/2 c. peach halves, breadstick, cookie

May 19

3 oz. teriyaki chicken, 1/2 c. brown rice, 1/2 c. California blend veggies, 1/2 c. pear halves, 1/2 c. fruit crisp

May 20

3 oz. country steak with country gravy, 1/2 c. whole potatoes, 1/2 c. squash, 1/2 c. pudding

Bread, margarine and low-fat milk are served with every meal.

Menu is subject to change.

