Nutrition Site

The nutrition center is located at the Lake May Center on Highway 34.    Meals are served at 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. For reservations, call 547-4181. Weekend meals also available.

Age 60 and up, $4; age 60 and under, $7.20. Gift certificates available at the Nutrition Site or purchase on line at www.lssmn.org/nutrition.

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or EBT/Food Stamps payment is accepted in lieu of donation. Contact Site Manager for more info.

Volunteers are needed to deliver in the Walker area. Call 547-4181.

NUTRITION SITE MENU

Bread, margarine and low- fat milk are served with every meal.

Sept. 22

Tuna pasta salad, tomato wedges, orange, dessert

Sept. 23

Salisbury steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, cake withfrosting

Sept. 24

BBQ pork on bun, coleslaw, fresh fruit, Jell-O with whipped topping

Sept. 27

Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, carrots, Jell-O with whipped topping

Sept. 28

Taco salad, salsa, sour cream, corn chips, fresh fruit, dessert

Sept. 29

Pork loin, candied yams, broccoli, bar

