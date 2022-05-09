Senior Place staff reports pilotnews@pilotindependent.com Gail Deboer Author email May 9, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save At the WalkerNutrition SiteThe nutrition center is located at the Lake May Center on Highway 34. Meals are served at 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. For reservations, call 547-4181. Weekend meals also available.Age 60 and up, $4; age 60 and under, $7.20. Gift certificates available at the Nutrition Site or purchase on line at www.lssmn.org/nutrition.Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or EBT/Food Stamps payment is accepted in lieu of donation. Contact Site Manager for more info.Volunteers are needed to deliver in the Walker area. Call 547-4181.NUTRITION SITE MENUBread, margarine and low- fat milk are served with every meal.May 113 oz. roast beef, 1/2 c. mashed potato w/gravy, 1/2 c. California Normandy veggies, dessertMay 123 oz. sausage egg bake, 1/2 c. broccoli, 1/2 c. cinnamon applesauce, homemade muffin/ coffee cakeMay 136 oz. baked ziti with ziti noodles, 1/2 c. mixed veggies, 1/2 c. peaches, dessertMay 16Chicken fried steak with gravy, mashed potatoes/gravy, green beans, dessertMay 173 oz,. baked chicken, baked potato w/ sour cream, 1/2 c. Italian blend veg, dessertMay 185X5 inch lasagna, 1/2 c. California Normandy, 1/2 c. peaches, breadstick, dessertMay 194 oz. chicken salad, croissant, 1/2 c. coleslaw, 1/2 c. tropical fruit, dessertMay 206 oz. beef chili with beans, romaine salad with dressing, corn bread, 1/2 c. pears, dessertMay 234 oz. chicken chow mein, 1/2 c. brown rice, 1/2 c. Oriental veggies, 1/2 c. mandarin oranges, dessertMay 244 oz. Swedish meatballs, 1/2 c. mashed potatoes, 1/2 c. carrots, dessertMay 254 oz. creamed chicken, 1/2 c. mashed potatoes, 1/2 c. peas and carrots, warm fruit crispMay 263 oz. pork loin, 1/2 c. candied yam, 1/2 c. broccoli, dessertMay 276 oz. cheese ravioli, romaine salad with dressing, fresh apple, dessertMay 30ClosedHappy Memorial Day(A meal will be provided before MondayMay 314 oz. chicken fajita meat, 2 whole wheat shells, 1/2 c. Spanish rice, 1/2 c. pineapple, 1/2 c. lack bean/corn salsaBingo Fridays, 10 a.m.Foot clinic, 4th Tuesdays, 9-11 a.m.Birthday Cake last Friday of month Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Senior Place Walker Pilot Pilot-independent Gail Deboer Author email Follow Gail Deboer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Leech Lake ice-out needs sun, warm temps Leo and Susan Bye-Elyea Brock, Ross win Mega Buck Walleye Tournament in Ortonville Cass County Sheriff’s Report Carl Larson Latest e-Edition May 4, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists
