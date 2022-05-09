At the Walker

Nutrition Site

The nutrition center is located at the Lake May Center on Highway 34.    Meals are served at 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. For reservations, call 547-4181. Weekend meals also available.

Age 60 and up, $4; age 60 and under, $7.20. Gift certificates available at the Nutrition Site or purchase on line at www.lssmn.org/nutrition.

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or EBT/Food Stamps payment is accepted in lieu of donation. Contact Site Manager for more info.

Volunteers are needed to deliver in the Walker area. Call 547-4181.

NUTRITION SITE MENU

Bread, margarine and low- fat milk are served with every meal.

May 11

3 oz. roast beef, 1/2 c. mashed potato w/gravy, 1/2 c. California Normandy veggies, dessert

May 12

3 oz. sausage egg bake, 1/2 c. broccoli, 1/2 c. cinnamon applesauce, homemade muffin/ coffee cake

May 13

6 oz. baked ziti with ziti noodles, 1/2 c. mixed veggies, 1/2 c. peaches, dessert

May 16

Chicken fried steak with gravy, mashed potatoes/gravy, green beans, dessert

May 17

3 oz,. baked chicken, baked potato w/ sour cream, 1/2 c. Italian blend veg, dessert

May 18

5X5 inch lasagna, 1/2 c. California Normandy, 1/2 c. peaches, breadstick, dessert

May 19

4 oz. chicken salad, croissant, 1/2 c. coleslaw, 1/2 c. tropical fruit, dessert

May 20

6 oz. beef chili with beans, romaine salad with dressing, corn bread, 1/2 c. pears, dessert

May 23

4 oz. chicken chow mein, 1/2 c. brown rice, 1/2 c. Oriental veggies, 1/2 c. mandarin oranges, dessert

May 24

4 oz. Swedish meatballs, 1/2 c. mashed potatoes, 1/2 c. carrots, dessert

May 25

4 oz. creamed chicken, 1/2 c. mashed potatoes, 1/2 c. peas and carrots, warm fruit crisp

May 26

3 oz. pork loin, 1/2 c. candied yam, 1/2 c. broccoli, dessert

May 27

6 oz. cheese ravioli, romaine salad with dressing, fresh apple, dessert

May 30

Closed

Happy Memorial Day

(A meal will be provided before Monday

May 31

4 oz. chicken fajita meat, 2 whole wheat shells, 1/2 c. Spanish rice, 1/2 c. pineapple, 1/2 c. lack bean/corn salsa

Bingo Fridays, 10 a.m.

Foot clinic, 4th Tuesdays, 9-11 a.m.

Birthday Cake last Friday of month

