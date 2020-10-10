The nutrition center, located at the Lake May Center on Highway 34, is closed in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic but is still preparing food for curb-side pick-up.

Call (218) 547-4181 to order a meal, that can be picked up from 11 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday.

Meals on Wheels volunteers are still delivering meals. If you wish to volunteer, call at the above phone number.

Meals are $5 for age 60 and up; under 60, $7.25. Gift certificates available at the Nutrition Site or purchase on line at www.lssmn.org/nutrition

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or EBT/Food Stamps payment is accepted in lieu of donation. Contact Site Manager for more info.

NUTRITION SITE MENU

Oct. 14

6 oz. tomato basil soup, 3 oz. egg salad on bun, pear halves, 1/2 c. apple crisp with whipped topping

Oct. 15

3 oz. baked herb fish, 1/2 c. lemon garlic potato wedges, 1/2 c. buttered beets, 1/2 c. rainbow sherbet

Oct. 16

1 c. sweet/sour meatballs, 1/2 c. brown rice, 1/2 c. carrot coins, 1/2 c. tropical fruit salad, 2x3” lemon bar

Oct. 19

3 oz. meatloaf, baked potato/sour cream, 1/2 c. baked tomato, 1/2 c. cinnamon apples

Oct. 20

3 oz. turkey burger, 1/2 c. potato wedges, 1/2 c. green peas, 2x3” raspberry dream cake

Oct. 21

6 oz. chicken and noodles, 1/2 c. roasted beets and carrots, 1/2 c. fresh fruit, 1/2 c. ice cream

Bread, margarine and low-fat milk are served with every meal.

Menu is subject to change.

