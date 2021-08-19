At the Walker

Nutrition Site

The nutrition center is located at the Lake May Center on Highway 34.    Meals are served at 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. For reservations, call 547-4181. Weekend meals also available.

Age 60 and up, $4; age 60 and under, $7.20. Gift certificates available at the Nutrition Site or purchase on line at www.lssmn.org/nutrition.

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or EBT/Food Stamps payment is accepted in lieu of donation. Contact Site Manager for more info.

Volunteers are needed to deliver in the Walker area. Call 547-4181.

NUTRITION SITE MENU

Bread, margarine and low- fat milk are served with every meal.

Aug. 25

Pork loin, candied yam, broccoli, bar

Aug. 26

Spaghetti, lettuce salad with dressing, fruit, dessert

Aug. 27

Hamburger on bun, ketchup/mustard, cheesy hashbrowns, fresh fruit, dessert

Aug. 30

Chicken and noodle casserole, mixed vegetables, peaches, cookie

Aug. 31

Tater tot casserole, green beans, cinnamon apples

• Bingo Fridays, 10 a.m.

• Foot clinic, 4th Tuesdays, 9-11 a.m.

• Birthday Cake last Friday of month

