At the Walker

Nutrition Site

Birthday cake the last Friday of the month.

Foot Clinic 4th Tues., 9-11

Next Week’s Menu

The nutrition center is located at the Lake May Center on Highway 34.   

Meals served at 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. For reservations, call 547-4181. Weekend meals also available.

Age 60 and up, $4; under 60, $7.25. Gift certificates available at the Nutrition Site or purchase on line at www.lssmn.org/nutrition.

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or EBT/Food Stamps payment is accepted in lieu of donation. Contact Site Manager for more info.

Volunteers are needed to deliver Meals on Wheels in the Walker area. Call 547-4181.

NUTRITION SITE MENU

Aug. 14

3 oz. roast beef, 1/2 c. mashed potatoes, 1/2 c. beets, 2x2” pudding dessert

Aug. 15

4 oz. pub house fish, 1/2 c. mac and chese, 1/2 c. peas and carrots 1/2 c. pears, 2x2” raspberry parfait

Aug. 16

3 oz. chicken salad, 1/2 c. marinated veg salad, 1/2 c. fresh fruit 2x2” blondie

Aug. 19

4 oz. beef tips/gravy, 1/2 c. noodles, 1/2 c. peaches, 1/2 c.  country blend veg, cookie

Aug. 20

5 oz. parmesan chicken, baked potato/sr. crm., 1/2 c. fruit cocktail

Aug. 21

3 oz. country steak/country gravy, 1/2 c. whole potatoes, 1/2 c. squash, 1/2 c. pudding

Bread, margarine and low-fat milk are served with every meal.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments