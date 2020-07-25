The nutrition center, located at the Lake May Center on Highway 34, is closed in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic but is still preparing food for curb-side pick-up.

Call (218) 547-4181 to order a meal, that can be picked up from 11 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday.

Meals on Wheels volunteers are still delivering meals. If you wish to volunteer, call at the above phone number.

Meals are $5 for age 60 and up; under 60, $7.25. Gift certificates available at the Nutrition Site or purchase on line at www.lssmn.org/nutrition

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or EBT/Food Stamps payment is accepted in lieu of donation. Contact Site Manager for more info.

NUTRITION SITE MENU

July 29

National Lasagna Day - 6 oz. lasagna, 1/2 c. creamy cukes, 1/2 c. mandarin oranges, 1/2 c ice cream

July 30

3 oz. ham, 1/2 c. potato salad, 1/2 c. broccoli florets, cookie

July 31

Chef Salad: 1 oz. each turkey, ham, cheese, on 1 c. lettuce/salad dressing, 1/2 c. tomato and cucumber slices, 1/2 c. fruit, blueberry muffin

Aug. 3

6 oz. chicken wild rice casserole, 1/2 c. winter blend vegetables, 1/2 c. peach halves, 22 breadstick, 2x2” brownie

Aug. 4

4 oz. pulled pork, 1/2 c. mac and cheese, 1/2 c. fruit salad, 2x2” peach crisp

Aug. 5

4 oz. Swedish meatballs, 1/2 c. mashed potatoes, 1/2 c. California blend, 1/2 c. fruited Jell-O

Bread, margarine and low-fat milk are served with every meal.

Menu is subject to change.

