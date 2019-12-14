At the Walker

Nutrition Site

Birthday cake the last Friday of the month.

Foot Clinic 4th Tues., 9-11

Next Week’s Menu

The nutrition center is located at the Lake May Center on Highway 34.   

Meals served at 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. For reservations, call 547-4181. Weekend meals also available.

Age 60 and up, $4; under 60, $7.25. Gift certificates available at the Nutrition Site or purchase on line at www.lssmn.org/nutrition.

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or EBT/Food Stamps payment is accepted in lieu of donation. Contact Site Manager for more info.

Volunteers are needed to deliver Meals on Wheels in the Walker area. Call 547-4181.

NUTRITION SITE MENU

Dec. 18

BBQ meatballs, roasted potatoes, Brussels sprouts, mushrooms and pickled beets, holiday cookies

Dec. 19

8 oz. hearty chili, 1/2 c. broccoli florets, 1/2 c. spiced pears, corn muffin, cookie

Dec. 20

4 oz. Italian meat sauce, 4 oz. spaghetti noodles, 1/2 c. cauliflower, garlic bread, 1/2 c. peaches

Dec. 23

French toast, sausage, 1/2 c. fruit cup, 1/2 c. pudding

Dec. 24

Merry Christmas

closed

Dec. 25

Merry Christmas

closed

Bread, margarine and low-fat milk are served with every meal.

