Nutrition Site

Birthday cake the last Friday of the month.

Foot Clinic 4th Tues., 9-11

Next Week’s Menu

The nutrition center is located at the Lake May Center on Highway 34.   

Meals served at 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. For reservations, call 547-4181. Weekend meals also available.

Age 60 and up, $4; under 60, $7.25. Gift certificates available at the Nutrition Site or purchase on line at www.lssmn.org/nutrition.

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or EBT/Food Stamps payment is accepted in lieu of donation. Contact Site Manager for more info.

Volunteers are needed to deliver Meals on Wheels in the Walker area. Call 547-4181.

NUTRITION SITE MENU

Aug. 21

3 oz. country steak/country gravy, 1/2 c. whole potatoes, 1/2 c. squash, 1/2 c. pudding

Aug. 22

6 oz. jambalaya, 1/2 c. green beans, 1/2 c. melon, 2x2” frosted cake

Aug. 23

3 oz. tuna salad on bun, 1/2 c. creamy cucumber salad, 1/2 c. fresh fruit, 2x2” bar

Aug. 26

6 oz. chicken chow mein, 1/2 c. rice/chow mein noodles, 1/2 oriental veg, 1/2 c. mandarin oranges

Aug. 27

3 oz. liver or peppered steak, 1/2 c. buttered boiled potatoes, 1/2 c. peas, 1/2 c. apricots

Aug. 28

Chef salad, 1 oz. each turkey, ham, cheese on 1 c. lettuce/salad drsg., 1/2 c. tomato and cucum. slices, muffin/marg./2x2” bar

Bread, margarine and low-fat milk are served with every meal.

