At the Walker

Nutrition Site

Birthday cake the last Friday of the month.

Foot Clinic 4th Tues., 9-11

Next Week’s Menu

The nutrition center is located at the Lake May Center on Highway 34.   

Meals served at 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. For reservations, call 547-4181. Weekend meals also available.

Age 60 and up, $4; under 60, $7.25. Gift certificates available at the Nutrition Site or purchase on line at www.lssmn.org/nutrition.

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or EBT/Food Stamps payment is accepted in lieu of donation. Contact Site Manager for more info.

Volunteers are needed to deliver Meals on Wheels in the Walker area. Call 547-4181.

NUTRITION SITE MENU

March 11

Pulled pork, butternut squash, lettuce salad, fruit

March 12

Roast turkey and gravy over mashed potatoes, broccoli florets, bar

March 13

Hamburger hot dish, mixed greens salad, sweet potato fries, ice cream

March 16

Brats and sauerkraut, potato wedges, baked beans, mandarin oranges

March 17

Corned beef dinner, spinach salad, strawberry applesauce, ice cream

March 18

Chicken pot pie, winter blend vegetables, pear halves, cookie

Bread, margarine and low-fat milk are served with every meal.

