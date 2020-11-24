The nutrition center, located at the Lake May Center on Highway 34, is closed in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic but is still preparing food for curb-side pick-up.

Call (218) 547-4181 to order a meal, that can be picked up from 11 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday.

Meals on Wheels volunteers are still delivering meals. If you wish to volunteer, call at the above phone number.

Meals are $5 for age 60 and up; under 60, $7.25. Gift certificates available at the Nutrition Site or purchase on line at www.lssmn.org/nutrition

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or EBT/Food Stamps payment is accepted in lieu of donation. Contact Site Manager for more info.

NUTRITION SITE MENU

Nov. 24

3 oz. honey glazed turkey, 1/2 c. mashed potatoes/gravy, 1/2 c. broccoli cuts, 1/2 c. bread dressing, pumpkin pie

Nov. 25

3 oz. BBQ chicken breast, 1/2 c. butternut squash, 1/2 c. Brussel sprouts, 1/2 c. ice cream

Nov. 26

Happy Thanksgiving - closed

Nov. 27

4 oz. sausage gravy, biscuit, 1/2 c. peas and carrots, 1/2 c. warm cinnamon applesauce, cookie

Nov. 30

6 oz. tater tot casserole, 1/2 c. green beans, 1/2 c. peach halves, 1/2 c. pudding

Bread, margarine and low-fat milk are served with every meal.

Menu is subject to change.

