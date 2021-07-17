At the Walker

Nutrition Site

The nutrition center is located at the Lake May Center on Highway 34.    Meals are served at 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. For reservations, call 547-4181. Weekend meals also available.

Age 60 and up, $4; age 60 and under, $7.20. Gift certificates available at the Nutrition Site or purchase on line at www.lssmn.org/nutrition.

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or EBT/Food Stamps payment is accepted in lieu of donation. Contact Site Manager for more info.

Volunteers are needed to deliver in the Walker area. Call 547-4181.

NUTRITION SITE MENU

Bread, margarine and low- fat milk are served with every meal.

July 21

Pork loin, candied yam, broccoli, bar

July 22

Spaghetti, lettuce salad with dressing, fruit, dessert

July 23

Turkey with gravy, mashed potato with gravy, buttered beets, cake with frosting

July 26

Chicken and noodle casserole, mixed vegetables, peaches, cookie

July 27

Tater tot casserole, green beans, cinnamon apples

July 28

Vegetable soup with crackers, meat sandwich, tomato and cucumber salad, brownie

