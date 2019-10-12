At the Walker

Nutrition Site

Birthday cake the last Friday of the month.

Foot Clinic 4th Tues., 9-11

Next Week’s Menu

The nutrition center is located at the Lake May Center on Highway 34.   

Meals served at 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. For reservations, call 547-4181. Weekend meals also available.

Age 60 and up, $4; under 60, $7.25. Gift certificates available at the Nutrition Site or purchase on line at www.lssmn.org/nutrition.

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or EBT/Food Stamps payment is accepted in lieu of donation. Contact Site Manager for more info.

Volunteers are needed to deliver Meals on Wheels in the Walker area. Call 547-4181.

NUTRITION SITE MENU

Oct. 16

6 oz. lasagna, 1/2 c. California blend veggies, 1/2 c. spiced pears, fruited Jell-O, garlic bread

Oct. 17

Fall Festival: Brats/sauerkraut, carrots, spaetzel (noodles), Black Forest dessert, dark bread

Oct. 18

4 oz. Pub House fish with tartar sauce, 1/2 c. au gratin potatoes, 1/2 c. mixed vegetables, 1/8 slice pie

Oct. 21

3 oz. Swiss steak, 1/2 c. mashed potatoes, 1/2 c. peas and carrots, 1/2 c. pineapple

Oct. 22

2x2” egg and sausage bake, 11/2 c. cheesy hashbrowns, 1/2 c. fruit cocktail, muffin

Oct. 23

6 oz. chicken chow mein, 1/2 c. rice/chow mein noodles, 1/2 c. Oriental vegetables, 1/2 c. Mandarin orange gelatin, 2x2” brownie

Bread, margarine and low-fat milk are served with every meal.

