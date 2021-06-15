At the Walker

The nutrition center is located at the Lake May Center on Highway 34.   

Meals served at 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. For reservations, call 547-4181. Weekend meals also available.

Age 60 and up, $4; age 60 and under, $7.20. Gift certificates available at the Nutrition Site or purchase on line at www.lssmn.org/nutrition.

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or EBT/Food Stamps payment is accepted in lieu of donation. Contact Site Manager for more info.

Volunteers are needed to deliver in the Walker area. Call 547-4181.

NUTRITION SITE MENU

Bread, margarine and low- fat milk are served with every meal.

June 16

Taco salad, salsa/sour cream, corn chips, fresh fruit, dessert

June 17

Spaghetti, lettuce salad w/dressing, fruit, dessert

June 18

Baked fish, brown rice, Oriental blend veggies, peaches

June 21

Chicken and noodle casserole, mixed vegetables, peaches, cookie

June 22

Vegetable soup with crackers, meat sandwich, tomato and cucumber salad, brownie

June 23

Chicken a la king, biscuit, carrots, pears

