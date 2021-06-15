At the Walker
Nutrition Site
Next Week’s Menu
The nutrition center is located at the Lake May Center on Highway 34.
Meals served at 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. For reservations, call 547-4181. Weekend meals also available.
Age 60 and up, $4; age 60 and under, $7.20. Gift certificates available at the Nutrition Site or purchase on line at www.lssmn.org/nutrition.
Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or EBT/Food Stamps payment is accepted in lieu of donation. Contact Site Manager for more info.
Volunteers are needed to deliver in the Walker area. Call 547-4181.
NUTRITION SITE MENU
Bread, margarine and low- fat milk are served with every meal.
June 16
Taco salad, salsa/sour cream, corn chips, fresh fruit, dessert
June 17
Spaghetti, lettuce salad w/dressing, fruit, dessert
June 18
Baked fish, brown rice, Oriental blend veggies, peaches
June 21
Chicken and noodle casserole, mixed vegetables, peaches, cookie
June 22
Vegetable soup with crackers, meat sandwich, tomato and cucumber salad, brownie
June 23
Chicken a la king, biscuit, carrots, pears
