Daren Rife of Spirit Lake, Iowa, recently joined Cuyuna Regional Medical Center’s Senior Management Team as Senior Services administrator.
Rife replaces Nancy Stratman who retired as CRMC’s Care Center and Heartwood administrator, a position she held the past seven years.
In his new position, Rife will direct and coordinate all activities of the Care Center and Heartwood Senior Living Community. He will ensure that the objectives of providing healthcare services to all admitted residents are met with the highest quality of standard outlined by CRMC, the state and federal government. The administrator will also manage CRMC’s Clinical Nutrition, Diabetes Education and Culinary departments.
“We are excited to get relocated and start our new journey as a family,” Rife stated. “I look forward to meeting the residents, families and all the staff at Cuyuna Regional Medical Center.”
Rife comes to CRMC from Evangelical Lutheran Good Samaritan Society in Jackson, where he was Health Care administrator since 2012. He also worked as a tax manager for Sodak Tax Services in Sioux Falls, S.D., for two years. The administrator holds a Master of Professional Accountancy degree from the University of South Dakota and a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Iowa. He is a licensed Nursing Home Administrator.
Rife and his wife, Kalyn, a registered nurse, have two active boys ages 4 and 8. Outside of work, Rife enjoys being outside participating in any of the outdoor opportunities the area has offer. He especially enjoys fishing, boating, and gardening.
