Editor’s note: This is the third in a series of articles submitted by the Cass County Falls Awareness Taskforce that will be published in September in recognition of Falls Prevention Month.
Most adults prefer to age in place — that is, to remain in their home as long as possible. Although they feel safest in their own homes, it can be a surprise to learn that falls are the most common home accidents for older adults.
Six out of every 10 falls happen at home, with 69 percent most likely to occur in the bathroom. Homes are a great place to begin with to spot fall hazards.
Here are tips to help get started.
• Remove clutter from stairs and walkways inside and outside the home.
• Rearrange furniture to open passageways.
• Place cords against a wall where people can’t trip.
• Purchase rugs with slip-resistant backing.
• Remove rugs that tend to slide or are curled.
• Wipe up spills immediately to avoid slipping on a wet surface.
• Always use railings when climbing steps; install if none are present.
• When carrying items leave one arm free to hold on to railing for support.
• Wear supportive non-slip footwear; even within the home as well as clothing hemmed to a non-trip length. Do not hurry.
• In the bathroom, install grab bars on the tub and shower as well as near the toilet.
• Always use a non-slip bath mat.
• Use night lights where needed and keep a flashlight and phone near the bed.
• Arrange frequently used items in easily accessible locations throughout the home to prevent the need to use a ladder.
• If necessary, use a proper step stool with a hand rail. Never use a folding chair.
Celebrate National Falls Prevention month by viewing informative articles, prevention checklists, videos and tips at the Cass County LiveHealthy website at www.co.cass.mn.us/livehealthy/falls_prevention.php
Assess the home and make helpful changes now to prevent a potential future injury. And if you fall, know who to call: 911 for Cass County Lift Assist.
