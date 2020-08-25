Editor’s note: A series of articles submitted by the Cass County Falls Awareness Taskforce will be published in September in recognition of Falls Prevention Month.
According to the Center for Disease Control, falls are the leading cause of injury and fatalities for older Americans? One out of four older adults will experience a fall each year. And it is estimated that half of those seniors will not be able to resume independent living.
Falls consume billions of health care dollars for fractures, brain injuries and nursing home admissions and take an emotional toll on families. But it is possible to prevent this outcome. Through risk identification and targeted intervention, prevention is possible. The National Council on Aging as well as other organizations, share information on evidence based programs that can significantly reduce risk of a serious fall.
Due to the COVID-19 social distancing guidelines, the fourth annual Falls Prevention Health Fair is going virtual this year. The Falls Prevention Taskforce is presenting pertinent information throughout the month.
Beginning the first week of September, a five week program will be available to participating local newspapers as well as a virtual online program. Weekly topics will include tips for fall prevention, hazard identification and links to informative videos and resources. Included will be information on home safety, balance, medications, physical activity and strength, vision, hearing and nutritional health as well as winter hazards and footwear.
Play the Falls Prevention Bingo game. Every participant returning a bingo card will receive a sand shaker to use on slippery surfaces and be eligible to win other great prizes. Watch for informative weekly articles and the bingo game card in your paper or find it online at the Cass County Live Healthy website at www.co.cass.mn.us/livehealthy/falls_prevention.php
Bingo cards can also be picked up at Faith in Action in Hackensack, Lori’s Luvs in Longville and Calvary Church in Walker. Return them to: HHVS at 400 South Michigan Ave. Walker MN 56484, attention Simon or participate online and return to: casscountyfallsprevention@gmail.com
A serious fall does not have to be inevitable. But it is important to take action now. Please use this information to prepare loved ones as we raise awareness during September. Come join us. “Take a Stand to Prevent Falls.”
