Fellowship-trained orthopaedic surgeon Jeffrey Klassen, M.D., who specializes in shoulder and elbow injuries and conditions of all age groups, has joined the Minnesota Center for Orthopaedics and will begin treating patients at Cuyuna Regional Medical Center in Crosby and Riverwood Healthcare Center in Aitkin in January.
“We are excited to add one of the best shoulder surgeons in Minnesota to our team of experts; his expertise will enhance the overall orthopaedic experience we provide,” stated Orthopaedics Medical Director Erik Severson, M.D. “With Dr. Klassen’s addition, MCO will be offering the area’s most comprehensive orthopaedic care in multiple specialty areas.”
Dr. Klassen’s practice includes treatment for shoulder arthroscopy, shoulder instability surgery, rotator cuff repair/reconstruction, total and reverse total shoulder replacement, sports and trauma related elbow ligamentous and reconstructive surgery, elbow arthroscopy, management of the stiff elbow and total elbow arthroplasty.
Board Certified by the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery, Dr. Klassen completed a Fellowship and Residency in shoulder and elbow surgery at Mayo Clinic School of Medicine. He earned his Medical Degree at the University of Minnesota School of Medicine.
Dr. Klassen comes to the area from Twin Cities Orthopedics in Edina and has additional experience practicing at Essentia Medical Group in Duluth. He also served as an assistant clinic professor at the University of Minnesota-Duluth School of Medicine and as the university’s men’s hockey team physician.
For more an appointment with Dr. Klassen in Crosby, call (888) 420-2778. For an appointment in Aitkin, call (218) 927-5181.
