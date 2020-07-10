HUTCHINSON — On the surface, Christensen Farms might appear to have as much in common with northern Minnesota farms as a mom-and-pop diner has with McDonald’s.
“The difference in northern Minnesota is that the farms are small,” said Ted Matthews, a psychologist who is contracted with the state Department of Agriculture to serve the mental health needs of farmers in central and southern Minnesota.
Matthews, 73, works out of the central Minnesota town of Hutchinson and has specialized in therapy for farmers since the 1990s. But having grown up in West Duluth and Silver Bay, he’s well aware of the northern Minnesota culture and how farming in the north looks different than in the rest of the state.
Rich Tunell, who began in March as coordinator of the Rural Mental Health Care Program based at the Lake Superior Community Health Center in Duluth, notes that many farmers in the Northland have dual vocations. “They have smaller farms, and they’re also working somewhere.”
Christensen Farms started small in 1974, with two brothers in Sleepy Eye, Minnesota, who had two gilts (female hogs that have not yet reproduced). From that humble beginning, their farm grew into a behemoth that now looks more like a Walmart than a general store.
Three officials wore differently colored polo shirts with matching Christensen Farms logos during a recent conversation in Matthews’ small office in a downtown Hutchinson building. Amber Portner, communications manager, said the company now has farms in five states. It employs a thousand people and contracts with an additional 2,000. It brings 3.5 million pigs to market each year.
Recently, Christensen Farms faced an unwelcome circumstance. Because COVID-19 hit meat-processing plants, hogs were ready for market with no market ready for them. That resulted in what human resources director Tim Fossen calls “depopulation” — euthanizing some of the pigs. Fossen realized it would be stressful for those who had to implement the policy. At the recommendation of JoDee Haala, Christensen Farms’ director of public affairs, he asked Matthews to come in and be available to those individuals as well as to company officials.
Matthews was happy to oblige.
“I was so impressed with their proactive approach,” he said. “Being proactive means you’re looking at the potential of things that can happen and in any way that you can putting yourself into a position to where you’re going to be able to handle it.”
Christensen Farms wanted its employees to be able to take a break if they needed it, Fossen said, and to watch out for co-workers who might be feeling overly stressed.
“We recognized the significance for our employees and the impact on them,” he said.
But the stress can be as great, if not greater, at a northern Minnesota farm whose only employees are family members, Fossen suggested.
“I don’t know that the size of the operation matters when it comes to mental health, because all the same things are still (true of) the human condition,” he said. “It’s their livelihood, and it’s what they are. They identify as a farmer.”
Matthews said he found the same thing to be true when he counseled farmers following the 2012 flood that devastated the Northland.
“I had a man that had, I think he said, 60 acres of potatoes,” Matthews related. “And he lost them because of the flood. And he was crying for two hours. Does he have any less passion than somebody who has 2,000 acres?”
Matthews has been pressing for a service similar to what he offers for the northern part of the state, he said. Now, the Lake Superior Community Health Center is making that service available in Tunell, with support from the Miller-Dwan Foundation.
Traci Marciniak, the foundation’s president, says the project fits the organization’s mission of supporting and providing care for children and adults who experience mental health needs.
The emergence of COVID-19 made the fit even better, she wrote in an email.
“The amount of stress farmers experience any given year due to a number of factors like weather or the recent trade war, for example, just grew exponentially,” Marciniak wrote. “And when you feel hopeless and helpless, you need as much support as you can get.”
Tunell can be reached at (218) 730-6833 or rtunell@lschc.org .
The mission of Lake Superior Community Health Center is Improving Access to Quality Health Care for All.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.