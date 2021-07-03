SMILE — Supporting, Mentoring, Inspiring, Life in Everyone, a multifaceted program aimed at reducing suicide rated, depression, anxiety, and mental health stigmas in central Minnesota, recently received a $75,000 grant from Sourcewell to continue its mission.
The program, a partnership between Cuyuna Regional Medical Center and Smiles for Jake, was one of five proposals funded at Sourcewell’s Community Impact Funding Review Day. CRMC Family Physician Kara Maucieri, M.D., and Consolidated Telephone Company CEO Kristi Westbrok made a presentation requesting the grant while voting participants watched online.
The funding will be used to bring a national suicide prevention speaker to the Brainerd Lakes Area, host quarterly SMILE sessions, implement a caring letters program, create, and distribute toolkits, and for community awareness activities. The program’s goal is to cultivate a regional culture that focuses on being grateful, engaged, content and establishing quality, positive relationships in our community.
CRMC is dedicated to providing exceptional and compassionate healthcare every day to people throughout the region. One of the ways CRMC accomplishes this mission is by helping to improve residents’ mental health. Smiles for Jake is a suicide prevention movement that spreads positivity through life-affirming actions, listening ears, and the message that everyone should have hope.
