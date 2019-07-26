BRAINERD — Essentia Health Pediatrics and Family Medicine providers are offering Sports Physicals for student athletes in grades 7-12 at Essentia Health St. Joseph’s Clinics.

The Sport Physical exam will consist of complete well-child exam, including hearing and vision, medical history review, immunization review, allergies, physical and skeletal evaluation by board certified Pediatric and Family Medicine providers. An annual well-child exam is typically 100 percent covered by insurance.

Call (218) 828-7100 to schedule an appointment for students playing fall sports. Athletes must attend the visit with their parent or guardian.

To learn more about Essentia Health Pediatrics and Family Medicine providers visit EssentiaHealth.org and choose “Services & Specialties”. To find a clinic near you visit EssentiaHealth.org and choose “Locations & Facilities.”

