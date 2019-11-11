Approximately 94,000 Minnesotans live with Alzheimer’s disease or a related dementia, and a quarter million people provide unpaid care to these individuals.
The value of this care to Minnesota and society is over $3.5 billion dollars per year, which exceeds the annual revenue of some Fortune 500 companies.
In a tour across the state, University of Minnesota Prof. Gaugler hopes to meet with families and professionals to talk about Alzheimer’s disease, share information and stories, and help them realize they are not alone on the dementia journey.
Dr. Gaugler is the Robert L. Kane Endowed Chair in Long-Term Care and Aging at the University of Minnesota, School of Public Health. His research interests are in Alzheimer’s disease, long-term care, and finding innovative ways to support families who care for relatives with memory loss.
Join Dr. Gaugler at these upcoming events and learn how to recognize, prepare and manage Alzheimer’s. The event is open and free to the public.
• Dec. 3, The Center at 10:30 a.m., 803 Kingwood St, Brainerd
• Dec. 3, Crosslake Lutheran Church at 2 p.m., 35960 Co Rd 66, Crosslake
