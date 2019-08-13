This year will mark the 13th anniversary of the Run/Walk/Skate for Suicide Prevention in Bemidji.
The event will be held at the Sanford Event Center Sept. 7. The Run/Walk/Skate for Suicide Prevention is a major community awareness event held in September every year in observance of National Suicide Prevention Week.
By participating you can help make a difference. Together we run, walk, and skate to help raise awareness, change the conversation about mental health and prevent suicide. The event is a place where people can come together to laugh, cry, heal, honor the past and move forward taking steps toward hope. The event also features a resource fair, hope room, door prizes and new this year, “Support Bracelets,” a color coded way to show what your participation means to you.
All are invited to participate in the event; individuals, families, and friends. Consider forming a team and collecting pledges. Families and teams can create their own fundraising page off of the event website, including pictures and reasons why this event is important to them. Proceeds collected at this event directly supports the Beltrami Area Suicide Program.
This program has offered free Suicide Prevention in Beltrami County schools and specifically to every ninth-grade student for the past 13 years. In 2018, the Suicide Prevention Program had contact with 3,701 community members, including Gatekeeper training to 1,179 individuals and made 46 lifesaving connections to a caring professional.
The Suicide Prevention Program also hosts the Headwaters Alliance for Suicide Prevention, a group of individuals who are dedicated to promoting healthy communities by eliminating suicide in the region through education, advocacy and community involvement. Due to major cutbacks in grant funding, the future of the Suicide Prevention Program greatly depends on the contributions from this event.
Registration is now open and can be accessed on our website at www.bemidjirunwalkskate.org or find us on Facebook – Runwalkskateforsuicideprevention. Direct any questions to Kelly Brevig at (218) 441-4565 or kbrevig@evergreenyfs.org
