The community is invited to the 10th Annual Pink Tie Party to support breast cancer patients in the Brainerd Lakes Area Nov. 7 from 6 to 9 p.m.
This year’s event will be held at a new location, The Legacy Clubhouse at Cragun’s. The evening will feature hors d’oeuvres, dessert samples, silent auction and raffle, and a personal story of inspiration and thanks from a breast cancer survivor.
The Pink Tie Party, presented by Consolidated Telecommunications Company (CTC), offers a special occasion to socialize with community members while supporting an important cause. All proceeds benefit breast cancer patients through The Pink Ribbon Cupboard to support patients who are undergoing active treatment for breast cancer through continued improvements in care and non-medical assistance.
The Pink Ribbon Cupboard serves breast cancer patients living in our communities who are currently in treatment regardless of their healthcare provider. Funds have been distributed to support patients in a number of ways:
• Gas cards
• Rent payment
• Mortgage payment
• Payment of auto insurance
• Payment of utilities
• Grocery gift cards
“It’s one way that as a community, we can collaborate to extend our outreach to improve the life of cancer survivors and their families in the Brainerd Lakes Area,” said Kathy Buxton, founder and board member of the Pink Ribbon Cupboard.
David Jeremiason, director of Essentia Health St. Joseph’s Foundation, comments, “We are so excited and appreciative to CTC, Cragun’s Resort, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Birgits Jewelers, Cash Wise Liquor, GLS Promotions, Range Printing, Mid Minnesota Federal Credit Union and all the individuals and businesses that are supporting this event. We hope both men and women will attend and help us raise money to support breast cancer patients and their families through The Pink Ribbon Cupboard. All money raised will stay local to help the men and women in the community undergoing breast cancer treatment.”
To join in the excitement of this event, purchase tickets at Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center Gift Shop, Birgit’s Jewelers and Cash Wise Liquor in Baxter. Tickets are $35 per person in advance, $45 per person at the door.
