BEMIDJI — TEAM Foundation recently made a donation of 2,000 N95 masks to the Sanford Health Foundation of Northern Minnesota.
According to guidelines from the CDC, N95 masks are a key part of the recommended personal protective equipment (PPE) for healthcare providers caring for patients confirmed to have COVID-19.
“TEAM Industries and TEAM Foundation are grateful for the health care providers in our communities and remain committed to supporting them in any way we can,” said Tricia Young, sales manager of TEAM Industries and president of TEAM Foundation. “We understand the risks taken by health care workers during the COVID-19 pandemic and hope that these masks can help mitigate that risk. Our thoughts remain with all of those affected by COVID-19 and all of the health care professionals that support our communities every day.”
“We are very appreciative of TEAM Foundation’s thoughtful gift during this trying time,” said Susan Jarvis, president and CEO of Sanford Health of Northern Minnesota. “Their generosity will help contribute to protecting our staff on the frontlines as they provide essential care for our communities.”
The Sanford Health Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the enhancement and expansion of health care services, state-of-the-art technology and facilities to provide health and healing for the Sanford Bemidji region.
Anyone interested in supporting the Foundation may do so by contacting the Sanford Health Foundation at (218) 333-5505. Partnering with the Foundation not only supports new services and technology, but also helps care for individuals within the community.
