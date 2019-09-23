The 17th annual Walk to Remember was held Sept. 14 at Edgewood May Creek.
There was another fantastic turnout as 55 walkers and five dogs walked alongside. The weather took a turn for the better on the day of the event, which helped benefit the Walk to Remember
Throughout the summer various businesses donated to this important cause and that made a huge impact. There were three sponsorship levels.
Gold Sponsors: Edgewood May Creek and Northern Peace Funeral Home of Walker
Silver Sponsors: Midwest Cremation Association-Dennis Funeral Home, Bank Forward, First National Bank of Walker, Arvig and the Noland family
Bronze Sponsors: Essentia Health, CHI St. Joseph’s Health, Walker Ford, ADVON, Inc., Walker Rotary, Leer Title Services, AFSCME Local 2195, Nei Bottling, and Ryan and friends
In addition, various businesses and individuals provided in-kind donations/silent auction items to help support the event. The tradition will carry on next year!
