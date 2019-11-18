“Hospice wasn’t about those last days…it was about enhancing the quality of life in the days my mom had left. Hospice was a gift for both mom and our family.”
— Cliff Tweedale, Libby’s son
PARK RAPIDS — CHI St. Joseph’s Health Hospice Care 2019 Light Up A Life honors the memory of Libuse “Libby” Tweedale.
Born in 1922, Libby grew up in Chicago during the depression and was determined to live her best life. She lived her days with a “glass half full” outlook and saw the good in each situation. Her wisdom and talents were many and she enjoyed a wealth of hobbies. She loved baseball, gardening, the outdoors, needlepoint, sewing, reading, staying up on current events, and sketching to name a few.
In her younger years, Libby photographed famous stars such as Clark Gable and the Three Stooges, even photobombing behind the Three Stooges once! She sketched female stars such as Betty Davis and was very good at it. During World War II, Libby played on an all-girl City League baseball team and throughout the years enjoyed watching baseball any chance she got.
“Libby had such an inquisitive spirit and was so open minded. She was a true joy to visit with,” said Kasye Sherva, Licensed Social Worker, CHI St. Joseph’s Health.
Libby made her home in White Bear Lake for many years enjoying her work at the Historical Society and raising her treasured family. On Christmas Day 2015, she suffered a severe heart attack while visiting her son Cliff and family in Park Rapids.
From that day on, she made Park Rapids her new home. She moved into Diamond Willow, an assisted living facility. Although independent, Libby felt at ease knowing that extra care was what she needed during this time of her life.
In January 2018 Libby experienced another heart attack with other health complications and at that time hospice was offered to the family.
“Learning about hospice care was a journey for us. Hospice wasn’t about those last days…it was about enhancing the quality of life in the days my mom had left. Hospice was a gift for both mom and our family. Our mom was able to be her independent self with care that truly gave her a full life until the last day. She enjoyed visiting with Teresa and all the hospice nurses and social workers, sharing many stories. Having hospice allowed us to have peace of mind and comfort. This is a team of All-Stars. Everyone with the hospice care program was just fantastic. I thought ‘where do they get their people?’ Hospice is a blessing to this community. The staff were very kind and compassionate to my mom and our entire family, an appreciated gift,” said Cliff Tweedale.
CHI St. Joseph’s Health Hospice Care is about helping patients and families live as fully as possible. Providing care tailored to the wants and needs of each individual patient and their families is key.
“Our hospice team is compassionate and delivers expert care,” says Jessica Jensen, RN, BSN, CHI St. Joseph’s Health Hospice Care Director. “Our team is comprised of many talented individuals who are skilled at end of life care. Whether it is the smiling face at the other end of the phone or the home health aide coming to assist with bathing, we are here for you.”
During this holiday season of thanks and giving, the public is invited to join Hospice Care in a celebration of life and memories by giving a gift in honor or in memory of a loved one.
Gifts of $25 or more to the Hospice Care Light Up A Life program help to bring individualized care to those in need of pain and symptom management, counseling, spiritual care, and respite services. Your support ensures quality hospice care close to home and 100 percent of your gift remains local.
The Tweedale family is among 161 patients and their loved ones who received Hospice Care through CHI St. Joseph’s Health this past year. Providing specialized quality healthcare with an emphasis on comfort and dignity has been Hospice Care’s unique privilege for 32 years. Hospice Care has a passion for helping people live each day to the fullest, making more meaningful moments possible.
The Heartland Lakes Community Tree Lighting is 6 p.m. Nov. 29 on Main Street in Park Rapids. Light Up A Life for Hospice Care partners with the Park Rapids Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce as the community celebrates the season in honor or memory of those who were lost.
Donations can be made at CHI St. Joseph’s Health south lobby in the Light Up a Life gift box, at participating area businesses in Park Rapids, mailed to CHI St. Joseph’s Health Foundation at 600 Pleasant Avenue, Park Rapids, MN 56470 or online at https://chisjh.org/foundation/light-up-a-life/
